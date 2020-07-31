Some Mississippians may be eligible for pandemic emergency unemployment compensation

JACKSON — The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) has announced that beginning the week of July 27, notification letters were mailed to claimants who are potentially eligible for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 includes relief for workers affected by the Coronavirus Act and creates the temporary PEUC federal program that provides up to 13 additional weeks of PEUC benefits to eligible individuals in all states.

Those who may be eligible include:

• Individuals who have exhausted all rights to regular unemployment compensation under state or federal law and have an expired benefit year ending on or after July 1, 2019;

• Individuals who have no rights to regular compensation under any other state and federal law;

• Individuals who are able to work, available for work, and actively seeking work, in accordance with state and federal requirements.

The PEUC program is 100 percent federally funded.

These additional 13 weeks of PEUC benefits are only payable for weeks after March 29, 2020.

A link to this information can be found at www.mdes.ms.gov/covid19.