Spring Hill Baptist Church celebrates 175 years

Although dignitaries, members and friends were unable to gather in July to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Spring Hill Baptist Church, tribute was paid.

Recently, North Central Baptist Association Director of Missions Lowell Ingram presented framed certificates from his association and the Mississippi Baptist Historical Commission to Bill Buntin, a deacon of the church.

One of the gifts cites the church’s “175 years of service for Christ.”

The Rev. Jimmy Martin is pastor of the church, located at 1294 Spring Hill Road in the Spring Hill community not far from Oakland.

According to a printed history, the church was officially founded in 1845 on land approximately one-half mile from its current location, although church lore declares that the original church was organized in the 1830s by missionaries working with settlers new to the area.

As the size of the community grew, members decided to build a new church building at the present site, where it would be more centrally located and on a better road. It was completed in 1893.

The first Black Baptist church in Tallahatchie County was organized in 1885 under the guidance of Spring Hill Baptist Church. New Town Missionary Baptist Church continues to be a vital influence in the Charleston area.

Fifteen members from the Spring Hill congregation, along with met on Jan. 12, 1912, along with others from that area, to organize Oakland Baptist Church in Oakland. Later, others went to Charleston Baptist Church when it was formed.

From the years of the split log seats in the earliest church to those of the modern conveniences in the current building, the mission of Spring Hill Baptist Church has always been to serve God through service to others.

In a July 12 open letter addressed to the members of Spring Hill Baptist Church, Anthony Kay, executive director of the Mississippi Baptist Historical Commission, said the commission was presenting a certificate to “honor the memory of your valiant ancestors who labored loyally and diligently to establish, nurture and expand this lighthouse of the Lord to serve as a beacon for love and justice in this community.”

IN THE PHOTO: North Central Baptist Association (NCBA) Director of Missions Lowell Ingram (right) presents framed certificates from the NCBA and the Mississippi Baptist Historical Commission to Spring Hill Baptist Church Deacon Bill Buntin to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the Spring Hill community church. (Photo submitted by Ramona Brewer Adams)