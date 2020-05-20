Sun-Sentinel sets early deadline due to Memorial Day

Wed, 05/20/2020 - 1:33pm

The Sun-Sentinel office will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of the national Memorial Day holiday, and an early public deadline has been set for all submissions for next week’s paper.

All materials intended for publication in the May 28 edition of The Sun-Sentinel must be received by newspaper staff no later than noon this Friday, May 22.

For more information, call 647-8462 or email clay@charlestonsun.net.

We wish everyone a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend.

Obituaries

Ruby Williams
CASCILLA — Ruby Woods Williams, age 86, former factory employee, passed Thursday, May 14, at... READ MORE
Tina Hendren
Hazel Biggers
L.C. Kimble Jr.
T.L. Cashaw
Christopher Beach