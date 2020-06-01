Tallahatchie now eligible for public assistance due to storm damage

By SPECIAL TO THE SUN-SENTINEL,
  • 86 reads
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 10:07am

PEARL — Gov. Tate Reeves’s request for federal public assistance for additional counties following April 12, 2020, Easter tornadoes, has been approved.

On that day, 15 tornadoes ripped through the state of Mississippi, killing 14 people.

Initially, Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis Counties were approved for public assistance.

The following counties are now eligible for public assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency: Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Grenada, Holmes, Jasper, Lafayette, Lawrence, Leake, Montgomery, Noxubee, Panola, Quitman, Smith, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Walthall, Webster and Yalobusha.

The purpose of the Public Assistance (PA) Grant Program is to support communities’ recovery from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure. Local governments, states, tribes, territories and certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.

Obituaries

Morris Browning
GRENADA — Morris Ray Browning, 65, of Grenada, passed away Saturday, May 23, at his home. 
Alec Jenkins
Faye Porter
Ruby Williams
Tina Hendren
Hazel Biggers

Editorials

New prison head
Gov. Tate Reeves’ appointment of longtime Louisiana prison head Burl Cain to lead Mississippi’s... READ MORE
Bible doesn't get a double standard
Be careful out there
It's time for AT&T to stop stalling
A calculated risk worth taking
Oil industry has the virus