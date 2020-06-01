Tallahatchie now eligible for public assistance due to storm damage

PEARL — Gov. Tate Reeves’s request for federal public assistance for additional counties following April 12, 2020, Easter tornadoes, has been approved.

On that day, 15 tornadoes ripped through the state of Mississippi, killing 14 people.

Initially, Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis Counties were approved for public assistance.

The following counties are now eligible for public assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency: Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Grenada, Holmes, Jasper, Lafayette, Lawrence, Leake, Montgomery, Noxubee, Panola, Quitman, Smith, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Walthall, Webster and Yalobusha.

The purpose of the Public Assistance (PA) Grant Program is to support communities’ recovery from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure. Local governments, states, tribes, territories and certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.