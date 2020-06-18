Teachers invited to submit short summer learning videos

JACKSON — The Mississippi Public Broadcasting Education Department wants to showcase formal and informal teachers of all grade levels and subject areas for the month of July.

For this first-ever Teacher Features project, MPB Education is asking teachers to create a short, quick video outlining one concept or covering one lesson in under five minutes. All video submissions must be submitted by Friday, June 26, for consideration to be included in the project. Other items to consider as you create your video include:

• Teachers should be creative. They can draw, create stills, etc.

• Try a lesson that looks as fun as it is educational.

• Videos can and should be homemade. No professional editing is required.

• Media release forms must be signed by the submitting teacher and featured people in the video.

• Use wetransfer.com to submit video via email to education@mpbonline.org.

Starting July 6, these bite-sized video lessons will be featured on our Facebook page @MPBEducation and will eventually be compiled and shared on a webpage dedicated to the Teacher Features project.

MPB Education teamed up with the Mississippi Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year, Hannah Gadd Ardrey, and its Administrator of the Year, Dr. Lee Pambianchi, to create this virtual project.

For more information on MPB visit, www.mpbonline.org.