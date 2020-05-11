UM Class of 2020, graduates celebrated during both live, virtual event

OXFORD — During a live, virtual event filled with joyous celebrations and heartfelt words of wisdom, the University of Mississippi celebrated graduates in the Class of 2020 on Saturday, May 9.

The ceremony, a mixture of live-streamed video from the Oxford campus and pre-recorded messages sent from across the country, celebrated Ole Miss students and their accomplishments with the conferring of more than 5,000 degrees for December 2019 graduates and May and August 2020 candidates for graduation.

University leaders continue to evaluate plans for an in-person Commencement ceremony at a later date and remain committed to honoring graduates as soon as conditions allow for large gatherings.

"While today's event is not intended to replace our Commencement ceremony, it is intended to mark this significant and celebratory time in your life with joy, laughter and maybe even a tear of happiness or two," Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said. "Today's milestone marks the culmination of years of study, hard work and careful preparation.

"Now is also an occasion to remember the happiest and most fulfilling moments of your time as an Ole Miss student."

Boyce acknowledged the sudden and unpredictable change the university and entire world has gone through in the last few months due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

"We have missed the vibrancy and energy that our student body brings to our campus," he said. "While this place is as beautiful as ever, it is unrecognizable without you. And it is deeply felt today on what is traditionally one of the most anticipated and uplifting days in the life of a university.

"For our graduates, this is an emotional turn of events to transpire right as you should be celebrated. It's important you know that the university remains committed to honoring you in person when it is safe for us to come together."

Noel Wilkin, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, congratulated graduates on the hard work and dedication it took to get to this point along their personal and academic journeys.

"Completion of an undergraduate or graduate degree is a considerable accomplishment, one that will open doors the rest of your lives," Wilkin said. "More importantly, the knowledge, skills and abilities that you have gained will transform your lives.

"I wish you health and happiness, and look forward to the day when you can cross this stage to celebrate with your families in this place, this amazing place, dedicated to the creation, advancement and dissemination of knowledge."

Matt Lusco, 2020 Alumni Association president, revealed a special surprise for the Class of 2020 by offering 20 members of the class lifetime memberships in the Ole Miss Alumni Association.

"We deeply admire the resilience and dedication that you have shown in completing your degrees under unprecedented circumstances," Lusco said. "This class's distinction has been earned not by the pandemic itself but by your dedication, resolve and passion about your goals and about our wonderful alma mater."

Cole Blue, 2020 class president, shared words of inspirations with his fellow graduates, commending them for their resiliency and determination during these unprecedented times.

"When we started our first semester together years ago, none of us imagined that this is how our time at Ole Miss would come to an end," Blue said. "These past few months, we have been faced with unusual circumstances, but these times will not be how our class will be remembered. We will be remembered as resilient."

Blue announced a change to the Class of 2020's gift. Originally planned to help replace the turf around the Grove stage, the Class of 2020 will instead direct its gift to the Student Emergency Fund. Graduates have already given $6,000, with more expected moving forward.

"I know today has not gone as planned, but that does not change the impact our class will have here at the university," Blue said. "I challenge you to represent the flagship with honor and pride throughout your lives."

UM students Carl Tart, of Yazoo City, and Leah Davis, of Tupelo, also participated in the virtual celebration. Tart lead the students in the turning of the tassel, while Davis sang the university's alma mater.

Throughout the various segments of the celebration, Ole Miss students, alumni, faculty and a few other memorable faces – including actor Morgan Freeman – offered congratulatory words to graduates.

In advance of the virtual celebration, students received an official cap and tassel from the university, along with other celebratory items.

The event can be viewed in its entirety here.

IN THE PHOTO: A live speaker is pictured in the background while images of photos and videos sent in from graduating students appear on monitors that were part of the live and virtual UM graduation celebration.