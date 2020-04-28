University task force to discuss ideas for opening safely

Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. recently established the Safe Start Task Force for the university system.

The task force will craft a system-level plan for starting and completing the fall 2020 semester in the safest and most effective way, so that students and universities can achieve the best possible outcomes, regardless of the challenging circumstances.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented disruption to all facets of our society and university operations are not excluded,” said Dr. Rankins. “Regardless of the challenges, our universities are committed to providing the best and safest educational experience possible for their students and the most productive and safest work environment for their employees. To achieve this goal, key leaders from each of the eight universities will provide valuable input through the task force.”

Mississippi State University Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. David Shaw will serve as chair. The members of the Safe Start Task Force include:

Alcorn State University

Dr. Keith McGee

Interim Vice President and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Ms. Dorothy Davis

Director of Health and Disability Services

Delta State University

Dr. Charles McAdams

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Dr. Michelle Roberts

Vice President of Executive Affairs and Chief of Staff

Jackson State University

Ms. Robin Pack

Executive Director for Human Resources

Dr. Carlos Wilson

Interim Director of School of Lifelong Learning

Mississippi State University

Dr. David Shaw

Provost and Executive Vice President

Dr. Regina Hyatt

Vice President for Student Affairs

Mississippi University for Women

Dr. Tammie McCoy

Professor & Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences

Mr. Jason Trufant

Director of Athletics and Recreation

Mississippi Valley State University

Dr. La Shon Brooks

Chief of Staff and Legislative Liaison

Ms. Joyce Dixon

Vice President for Business and Finance

The University of Mississippi

Mr. Larry Sparks

Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance

Dr. Charlotte Pegues

Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

The University of Southern Mississippi

Mr. Chad Driskell

Vice President for External Affairs

Dr. Amy Chasteen

Executive Vice Provost for Academic Affairs

Due to the current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, all meetings will be held remotely.