University task force to discuss ideas for opening safely

University task force to discuss ideas for opening safelyBy SPECIAL TO THE SUN-SENTINEL,
Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. recently established the Safe Start Task Force for the university system.
The task force will craft a system-level plan for starting and completing the fall 2020 semester in the safest and most effective way, so that students and universities can achieve the best possible outcomes, regardless of the challenging circumstances.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented disruption to all facets of our society and university operations are not excluded,” said Dr. Rankins. “Regardless of the challenges, our universities are committed to providing the best and safest educational experience possible for their students and the most productive and safest work environment for their employees. To achieve this goal, key leaders from each of the eight universities will provide valuable input through the task force.”
Mississippi State University Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. David Shaw will serve as chair. The members of the Safe Start Task Force include:
Alcorn State University
Dr. Keith McGee
Interim Vice President and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs
Ms. Dorothy Davis
Director of Health and Disability Services
Delta State University
Dr. Charles McAdams
Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs
Dr. Michelle Roberts
Vice President of Executive Affairs and Chief of Staff
Jackson State University
Ms. Robin Pack
Executive Director for Human Resources
Dr. Carlos Wilson
Interim Director of School of Lifelong Learning
Mississippi State University
Dr. David Shaw
Provost and Executive Vice President
Dr. Regina Hyatt
Vice President for Student Affairs
Mississippi University for Women
Dr. Tammie McCoy
Professor & Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences
Mr. Jason Trufant
Director of Athletics and Recreation
Mississippi Valley State University
Dr. La Shon Brooks
Chief of Staff and Legislative Liaison
Ms. Joyce Dixon
Vice President for Business and Finance
The University of Mississippi
Mr. Larry Sparks
Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance
Dr. Charlotte Pegues
Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
The University of Southern Mississippi
Mr. Chad Driskell
Vice President for External Affairs
Dr. Amy Chasteen
Executive Vice Provost for Academic Affairs
Due to the current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, all meetings will be held remotely.