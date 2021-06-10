EADS, Tenn. — Barbara Fly Fike, age 74, passed away Monday morning, June 7, at her home in Eads, Tenn.

The family received friends on Thursday, June 10, from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Newsom Funeral Home in Charleston. Interment followed in Goshen Cemetery near Coffeeville.

Barbara was retired from the State of Mississippi Health Department with twenty-five years plus of service. She was a very family oriented lady and an avid gardener.

Those whom she leaves behind to forever cherish her memory include her daughter, Charisse McMinn (Chris) of Eads; two grandchildren, Holland McMinn and Jackson McMinn; one sister, Francine Glass (William) of Charleston; two brothers, John William Fly of Grenada and Jimmy Dale Fly Sr. of Charleston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Fike; her parents, Joe Fly Sr. and Minnie Calder Fly; and four brothers, Joe A. Fly Jr., Marion Fly, Bob Fly and Keith Fly.

The family requests memorials be made to Goshen Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.newsomfuneralhome.com.