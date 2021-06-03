COURTLAND — Bruce Douglas Wilkes, 78, a retired independent insurance agent, passed away Friday, June 4, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services were 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Hosanna Family Worship Center in Pope with interment following in the Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale had charge of arrangements.

Mr. Wilkes was an active member of Hosanna Family Worship Center, where he served as an elder. He was a member of Gideons International. Mr. Wilkes served as a Chaplin at Tri-Lakes Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his father, Doyle Wilkes; mother, Lillian Cole Crenshaw; step-father, Glen Crenshaw; brothers, Doyle Wilkes, Jr, and James Mack; and a sister. Pauline Melton.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Howell Wilkes of Courtland; sons, Lamar Lee Wood of Courtland, Brian Douglas (Elizabeth) Wilkes of Courtland, Jeffery (Christina) Wilkes of Defuniak Springs, Fla.; daughter, Angela (Raymond) Todd of Charleston; brother, Rev. Dennis (Barbara) Wilkes of Toccoa, Ga.; sister, Gayle (Cecil) Land of Jackson; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.