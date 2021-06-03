CASCILLA — Curtis E. Lee, Jr., age 42, passed away Wednesday, May 26.

Funeral services were 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, at North Shady Grove Church of God near Cascilla with Bro. Matt Hill officiating. Interment followed in North Shady Grove Cemetery. Townes Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Eddie “Leroy” Lee was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend. He loved life and his family. He enjoyed fishing, mud riding and spending time with his family. He loved his sons more than anything in this world and would do anything for them.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl and Alene Irby, and paternal grandparents, Buddy and Annie Lee.

He is survived by his parents, Curtis Edward Lee and Alice Irby Lee; his children, Lathan Elrod, Logan Elrod and Easton Lee; his siblings, Amanda (Michael) Kendall, Buddy (Allison) Lee, Jessica Lee (Zaid) Mhameed; nephew, Zain Mhameed, and niece, Avery Clare Lee; and a host of relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were Dillion Hughes, Jeffery Hughes, Tim Hughes, Rocky Jaco, Allen Kendall and Zaid Mhameed.