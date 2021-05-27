FLOWOOD — David Powell Brunson, born January 7, 1966, died from a heart attack on Sunday, May 23. He was 55 years old. A native of Charleston, he currently lived in Flowood.

Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 in the chapel of Newsom Funeral Home in Charleston.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at First Baptist Church, Charleston, with burial following at the Charleston Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Alan O’Quin, Eugene Anderson, Tracy Davis, Randy Davis, Wade Tubb and Jason Tennyson.

David is survived by a daughter, Brittany Brunson of Hattiesburg, a step-son, Curtis Rose of Jackson, parents, Bobby and Olivia Brunson of Charleston, a sister Lynn (Scott) Higginbotham of Brandon; a brother, Joey Brunson of Charleston; two step-grandchildren; and a special friend, Laura Katherine Nipper of Grenada.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, W.T. and Geneva Brunson and Smokey and Martha Jane Wood, all of Charleston.

David graduated from Charleston High School in 1984. He attended Northwest Mississippi Junior College and graduated from Mississippi State University in 1989 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. During college and after graduating, he worked with USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service as Conservationist of the Humphreys County office, Conservationist of Indianola County Office, Assistant State Conservationist, and the Area II Conservationist. He retired in 2020 after 31 years of service.

An avid outdoorsman, David enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Charleston until he moved from the area.

The family requests any memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Charleston.

