CHARLESTON — Irene Roberson Wolfe, age 84, retired pharmacy employee, passed away Monday, March 7, at her home.

The family held a private graveside service at 4 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery at Paynes. Womble Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

She was a member of Charleston First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Talmadge Wolfe.

She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Collier of Batesville and Shauna Stanford of Cascilla; two sons, Bert Wolfe of Cascilla and Jason Wolfe of Sumner; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.