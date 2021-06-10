CHARLESTON — Irvin C. Beardain, Jr., age 88, a retired electrician, passed away Friday, June 11, at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Enid Church of Christ, where he was a member, with interment following in Chapel Hill Cemetery at Pope. Womble Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

He is survived by a son, Derek Beardain of Enid; and one granddaughter, Mary Beth Beardain.

The family requests memorials be made to Enid Church of Christ 5432 Enid-Teasdale Rd., Enid, MS 38927.