Joann Newsome

RIDGELAND — Joann Allison Newsome, age 88, passed from this earth on Sunday, June 6, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland after a long illness.

A family graveside service will be at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery at Paynes. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Newsom Funeral Home in Charleston has charge of arrangements.

She was born October 13, 1932 in Tippo to the late Albert and Leddie Newton Allison.

She married the love of her life, LaGaston Newsome, on August 19, 1950.

Joann lived her entire life in Mississippi and served the Mississippi Delta for many years as a beautician while she owned and operated Joann’s Beauty Shop in Clarksdale. She was an active member of Oakhurst Baptist Church where she was a member of the Lydia Sunday school class and the Rolling Along Klub.

Joann loved the Lord and stood firm in her beliefs. She was known for her quick wit and ability to make everyone laugh. Her family was the center of her life. She had a love for cooking for every occasion and made sure that no one ever left her table hungry. She loved working in her yard and took great pride in making sure it looked the best in her neighborhood. To know her was to love her, and she would do anything to help anyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, nine siblings, beloved husband, and her grandson, William Barron.

She is survived by her three daughters, Diane Fullilove (John) of Duncan, Denise Barron (Barry) of Lawrenceburg, Tenn. and Donna Box (Tom) of Madison. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Grace Fullilove Moore (Alan) of Madison, Thomas Box (Sarah) of Jackson, Tenn., Blair Fullilove Ladner (Dean) of Cleveland, Betsy Barron Mashburn (David) of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., and Gaston Box (Mary) of Madison; and eleven great-grandchildren, Anne Wylie and Caroline Moore, Manning, Alex, and Peter Box, Newman and Liza Ladner, Clayton Potter, Will Mashburn, Anne Gaston Box, and Aiden Barron; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

