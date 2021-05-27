CASCILLA — Sgt. First Class (Ret.) Larry James “Duck” Taylor, 71, of Cascilla, passed away Thursday, May 27, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m.Tuesday, June 1, at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service with Rev. Mark Moore officiating. Interment followed in the North Shady Grove Cemetery at Cascilla.

He was born December 3, 1949 in Charleston to Robert Lee and Elizabeth Richardson Taylor. He attended school in Cascilla and Charleston and upon graduation enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and later the Mississippi Army National Guard. He served our country honorably and proudly for over 20 years until his retirement. He had many passions in life, but those he held most dear were his son, grandchildren and his country.

Survivors include his daughter-in-law, Kalena Taylor; granddaughter, Mikayla Taylor; grandsons, Dominic Taylor and Aiden Taylor, all of Nesbit; two sisters, Virginia Mullen and Shirley O’Bryant, both of Cascilla; and two brothers, Robert L. Taylor and Donnie Taylor, both of Cascilla; and a large loving immediate and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his pride and joy, his son, Sgt. Michael D. Taylor; his parents and a sister, Betty Taylor. Numerous other family members were there to welcome him to the Glory Land.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Nine Line Foundation at www.ninelinefoundation.org or your local VFW.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.