HAMPTON, Va. — Laura M. Quarles, formerly of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, June 9, in Hampton, Va.

Funeral services are scheduled Saturday, June 19, in Hampton, Va.

She was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, and was a retired nurse of Tallahatchie General Hospital.

She is survived by her sons, Ashley Q. Hankins and Maurice A. Hankins; 10 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren.