TUTWILER — Lloyd Nolan Vance, age 79, passed away Sunday, June 6, at North Mississippi Baptist Hospital in Oxford.

The family received friends on Wednesday, June 9, from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Friendship West Baptist Church near Tutwiler. Interment followed in Ebenezer Cemetery.

Lloyd was a member of Friendship West Baptist Church, was an avid guitarist, music, animal lover and a graduate of Lincoln College of Tech in Indianapolis, Ind.

Those whom he leaves behind include his wife, Peggy Hargett Vance of Tutwiler; two daughters, Lynn Matthews of Tutwilerand Sherry Clark (Allen) of Tutwiler; one son, Dooley Vance (Mitzi) of Drew; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lynn Herring of Winona and Mollye Vance of Winona; and one brother, Bill Vance (Ann) of Petit Jean Mountain, Ark.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Gladys Vance; one daughter, Wanda Rodgers; and one brother, Wayne Vance.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Gideons International or Wounded Warriors.

