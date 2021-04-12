CHARLESTON — Mrs. Louise Newton, age 80, passed away Thursday, April 8, at her home in Charleston.

The family will hold a visitation on Thursday, April 15, from 10 a.m. until service time beginning at 11 a.m. at Adams Arbor Church of God of Prophecy. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Newsom Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Louise was a member of Adams Arbor Church of God of Prophecy and earlier in her life, she attended Tippo Church of God of Prophecy where she was the song leader. She had the most beautiful rose garden that she tended and loved. Louise was a compassionate, strong willed, tender, sweet and kind woman who kept her faith in God and overcame many challenges and never complained.

Those whom she leaves behind include one daughter, Michelle Newton of Charleston; two sons, Allan Newton of Charleston and Jim Newton (Serge Aza) of France; two grandchildren, Clyde Davis of Jackson and Jessica Hendricks of Wake Forest, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Makinley Johnson and Izzy Johnson of Wake Forest, N.C.; three sisters, Betty Parker (Ray) of Houston, Texas, Frances Ingram (Rufus) of Rosebloom and Shirley Newman (John) of Canton, Ohio; two brothers, George Hardin (Terri) of Houston, Texas and Donnie Hardin of Canton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ward Newton; her parents, Carl and Blanch Marie Hardin; and one brother, Russell Hardin.

The family request memorial contributions be made to Adams Arbor Church of God of Prophecy.

