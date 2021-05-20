MADISON — Marvin Ellis Moorman, 77, of Madison, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his daughter, son, and grandson, Connor, after a one-month battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, on Saturday, May 22.

A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery, Paynes.

Marvin was born July 6, 1943, in Charleston to the late J. W. Moorman and Dora Mangrum Moorman. He graduated from Clarksdale High School and later attended Memphis State University. Marvin loved God, his family, country, and friends.

He retired from Wright Metal Products in Greenville, S.C. in 2010 and moved to Fayetteville, Ga. to live with his daughter and grandsons.

His cooking was legendary at parties and family gatherings. Fish fries, chicken and dumplings and fresh coconut cake were among his family’s favorites. He was an accomplished golfer, fisherman and bowler - often belonging to several bowling leagues at any given time. Marvin was a beloved child of God, husband, father and grandfather.

Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette (Toni), parents and brother, J.W. Moorman, Jr.

He is survived by his daughter, Renee Moorman Ainsworth of Madison; his son, Marvin Ellis Moorman, II and wife Pam of Brandon; grandsons, Cooper Haywood of Tupelo, Connor Haywood of Jackson, Cole Haywood of Starkville, Christian Moorman of Brandon; his granddaughter, Jennifer Moorman of Hattiesburg; sisters, Ruth Gore and husband Jerry of Fayetteville, Ark., Judy Bashaw and husband Marlin of Fayetteville, Ark.; brother Jerry Moorman and wife Phyllis of Grand Junction, Col.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

