CASCILLA — Rachel H. Carpenter, age 63, passed away Tuesday, May 25, at her home in Cascilla.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, May 29, from 12 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. in the chapel of Newsom Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. at Magnolia Garden Cemetery at Paynes.

Rachel enjoyed crocheting, talking and interacting with people, was a God-fearing woman that loved life and especially her family.

Those whom she leaves behind include her husband, Charles Carpenter of Cascilla; one daughter, Tiffany Patton (Danny) of Cascilla; one son, Charles H. Carpenter Jr. (Corie) of Scobey; three grandchildren, Harley Patton, Piper Patton, Paisley Carpenter; and one sister, Sylvia McKnight (Jerry) of Little Rock, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Mabel Hall; one son, HC Carpenter, a sister, Mattie Sue Hall; and two brothers, Elton and Chuck Hall.

The family requests memorials be made to the church of your attendance.

