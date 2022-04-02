RULEVILLE — Jennifer Robyn Wright Marlow, 49, of Ruleville, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at her home.

Robyn was born February 4, 1972, to Nick Sherman and Phyllis Hillenburg Sherman in Helena, Arkansas.

Robyn grew up in Charleston, Mississippi, and graduated from Charleston High School. She continued her education, receiving her Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Delta State University.

Upon her graduation, she went to work at Walter B. Crook Nursing Home as a Licensed Social Worker. She later took a job as Executive Director at Cleveland Personal Care before returning to the North Sunflower Medical Center family, where she was the Director of Community Outreach.

She was a former Chairperson for the Ruleville Chamber of Commerce. Robyn had a passion for photography, having photographed many weddings and other events.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Marlow of Ruleville; two sons, William Blake Gibson and Nicholas Ethan Gibson, both of Ruleville; two daughters, Brooks Marlow Rizzo (Paul) of Cleveland, Mississippi, and Dr. Lauren Whitney Marlow of Ruleville; two grandchildren, Rian and Rance Rizzo of Cleveland; parents, Nick and Phyllis Sherman of Charleston; two sisters, Vickie Williams of Ruleville and Connie Greer of Charleston; three brothers, Chris Sherman (Vicki) of Charleston, Johnnie Sherman of Batesville, Mississippi, and Richard Wright of Charleston; a special niece, Dolton Williams; and a host of other nieces and nephews who are left to cherish her memory.

Pallbearers are Brett Shaw, Brett Field, Seth Vance, Caleb Pilgrim, Winn House, Dillon Vickers and Thomas Coopwood. Honorary pallbearers are Dylan Matthews and Andrew Smith.

Memorials may be made to North Sunflower Medical Foundation, P.O. Box 21, Ruleville, MS 38771; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN, 38105; Cleveland Women’s Resource Center, P.O. Box 4335, Cleveland, MS 38732; or the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Beacon Wellness Center in Ruleville. The Celebration of Life Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Beacon Wellness Center, with burial following in the Marlow Cemetery. Reverend Paul Long will officiate the service.

Cleveland Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. The online guest registry may be signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net.