DES ARC, Ark. — Russell Keith “Chestnut” Cheshier, age 56, went to his heavenly home on Monday, June 14.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, at First Baptist Church in Des Arc with interment following in Sandhill Cemetery. Garth Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

He was born to Bonnie Cheshier and the late Kenneth Cheshier on January 31, 1965 in Searcy, Ark. He grew up in Sumner and moved back to Arkansas to farm with his grandfather, Russell Branham, in 1985 when he met the love of his life, Rhonda Snow Cheshier.

Keith loved farming but went on to drive a big truck for several years before opening up his own garage. He loved anything with a motor and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being at the race track on the weekends. Most of all he loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Cheshier; one brother, Dennis Cheshier; three daughters, Robin (Colby) Skeen, Amber (Greg) Fields, Amy Tacker Elam; one son, Brayden (Macy) Cheshier; his grandchildren, Alysa, Kizen, Lizzie, Ella, Colby Hayes, Kenlee, Everleigh, and new baby Cheshier, who all loved their Pop Keith very much.