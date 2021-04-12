CHARLESTON — Mrs. Susie Ellen Grady, age 87, passed away Tuesday, April 6, at Brandon Court Nursing Home.

The family received friends for visitation on Sunday, April 11, from 12:30 until 1:15 p.m. in The Chapel of Newsom Funeral Home in Charleston. A graveside service began at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Oakland Cemetery in Oakland. Newsom Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Grady was a member of Hosana Worship Center in Pope, loved flowering and cleaning houses.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda Diane Grady of Oakland; one grandson, Rodger Grady of Pearl; three sisters, Jane Bristow (Harold, Sr.) of Little Rock, Ark., Betty Lancaster of Sheridan, Ark. and Margie Hicks of Little Rock, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Miller Grady; her parents, William and Ethel Hayes Cartwright; one son, Larry Grady; one sister, Wanda Snelgrove; and four brothers, Paul, Robert, Herbert and Jimmy Cartwright.

