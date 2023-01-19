As we begin the new year, families in Mississippi are wrestling with concurrent epidemics. Outbreaks of RSV and influenza have filled up pediatric hospital beds. COVID-19 infections are increasing again in Mississippi from approximately 1,200 cases per week in early November to 5,778 cases for the week of December 27- January 2, 2023 (msdh.ms.us). Although death rates have decreased, misery and financial losses secondary to absence from work, school, and day care are significant. The bivalent (“updated”) boosters have components which target Omicron variants. Despite this advance, only 5.8% of Mississippians age five years or older have received this booster (covid.cdc.gov-January 3, 2023). On January 11, 2023, another infant died in Mississippi due to COVID.

The politicization of vaccines (https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19) combined with misinformation and disinformation regarding vaccinations is well-documented. As noted by Mysheika Roberts, MD, the health commissioner of Columbus, Ohio; there also appears to be increasing vaccine hesitancy for routine childhood vaccinations to prevent childhood diseases.

The consequences of this combination are tangible and dangerous. As of December 20, 2022, an outbreak of measles in Ohio had infected 81 children under 18 years of age. 36% of these children were hospitalized with dehydration, pneumonia, and neurological disorders. 100% of them were unvaccinated. 76 children were under five years of age. Importantly, 22 cases were under 12 months of age. Infants less than 12 months of age cannot be given the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine. Those infants were dependent on community immunity for protection. Dr. Roberts further stated that the parents chose not to vaccinate their children due to a persistent, but widely debunked belief that measles vaccine causes autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The original report that theorized a link between measles vaccine and ASD in 1998 had 12 patients (eight with ASD). The article was subsequently retracted by the journal (The Lancet in the UK), and the physician’s research was found to be fraudulent (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, https://www.chop.edu).

Subsequently, multiple, peer-reviewed research studies from around the world and involving thousands of participants over the past 20 years have found no link between ASD and MMR (cdc.gov). The National Academy of Medicine and numerous other medical agencies and societies have agreed with those findings. The theory has been “disproven” (The Annual Review of Virology, online April 15, 2019).

Measles is highly contagious. In order to maintain community immunity against measles, 90-94% of the population must be vaccinated (Bustillos, uwbnews@uw.edu,2019).

An often overlooked benefit of the MMR vaccine is protection against mumps. Complications of mumps infection include orchitis which may cause sterility in males and atrophy of the testicles.

Entrenched, vaccine skeptics will probably never change their beliefs regardless of data, statistics, or proof. However, the concern is collateral damage. Sensational and undocumented social media claims and accusations increase anxiety in parents. They may become vaccine hesitant. Therefore, parents are urged to discuss their concerns with their pediatrician or health care provider.

Vaccination is a unique act of public good. It not only protects the individual recipient, but also provides significant benefit to the community. Some individuals cannot be immunized due to age or specific health reasons. As noted, they are dependent on community immunity for protection.

Mississippi has long been a leader among states in protecting children with immunizations, but we must not let our guard down. The beginning of the new year is a great time to take action. Contact your family’s health care provider and make sure your family’s vaccinations are up to date. Your children, your family, your teachers, and your community are counting on you.

Glen Graves is a Northsider. He is a retired physician.