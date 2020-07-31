Skip to main content
The COVID-19 effect
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 9:10am
Obituaries
Betty McMullin
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Betty Lou McMullin, age 80, passed away Saturday, July 18, at her assisted...
Sara Little
James Tribble
Larry Denley
Willie Gloston
Mary Roberson
Opinion:
The COVID-19 effect
Hopefully, COVID-19 has taught us to care more for those isolated every day
Then and now: Dedicated to the people I knew in the Seattle of yesteryear
State officials bend to political correctness, bow to hatemongers over flag
In closing
As local cases grow, more caution needed
Editorials
In closing
“If you won’t wear a mask, then don’t hold your breath waiting for the virus to pass, although...
As local cases grow, more caution needed
Local census shortfall could cost us millions
No easy answers for COVID-19
US Supreme Court loses logic on abortion
Now comes the hard part
Sports
Hunter education class for full certification now offered online
Beginning July 31, Mississippi residents age 12 and above will be able to complete their hunter...
Community colleges to begin football season late
Start of fall football delayed by two weeks; first games Sept. 4
Tyler Berryhill returns home to seal new scholarship offer
Longtime CHS football assistants named head coaches at J.Z. George
Schools plan for 'return to play' this summer
For the Record
Charleston Municipal Court for Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Dec. 16 (2019) and Jan. 6 (2020)
Judge Tara Lang handed down the following decisions during the Nov. 18, Dec. 2, Dec. 16 and Jan.
Second District Justice Court, Oct. 9, 2019
Charleston Municipal Court, Oct. 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 4, 2019
First District Justice Court, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7, 2019
Charleston Municipal Court for Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, 2019
First District Justice Court for Sept. 19 and Oct. 3, 2019
Columnists
Recollecting some moonshine tales
OXFORD — I started hearing about Kiln moonshine whiskey by the time I was old enough to know what...
Mask up, because this isn't a hoax
Through the census, Mississippians represent a significant impact on the state
Legislature did right thing by changing Mississippi’s state flag
‘I knew that our path forward was to end this battle now’
Summertime this year has changed