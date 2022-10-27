I was asked by a friend just the other day if I planned on bow hunting this weekend. I replied that I hadn’t even thought about it, but now that you mention it, that would be a good idea. So, in fact, I did go bow hunting a day or so later. I rummaged through the closet and finally found my bow. I wasn’t even sure where my bow had been resting since last fall. Isn’t this the true definition of bow hunting? That is, hunting for your bow so one could at least begin preparations to go sit in a tree on a blustery, fall day. Now, when someone asks me if I have been bow hunting, I will be telling the truth even if I haven’t had the opportunity to “bow hunt” in the real sense of the word.

Bags will soon be packed, and gear stowed in the back of my pickup in the coming weeks for the trek out west. For decades, I have been blessed to experience the Rocky Mountains, the Great Plains, and the rolling crop fields and brushy draws in the Midwest. Game species pursued vary to some degree. Years ago, the thought of hunting screaming bull elk worked me into a frenzy equal to a triple dose of adrenaline. I was mesmerized by some of the bulls I saw in magazines and in the homes of my friends that beat me to the punch by drawing tags before I had the opportunity to climb the mountain. I met Bobby Dye at “child birthing” classes in 1990. He had already been bitten by the elk bug and I’ll never forget the day he brought with him an issue of Bugle magazine and gave it to me. He just poured fuel on the fire. Thanks a lot, Bobby. Another friend, Pete Baughman, had hunted and collected some of the finest bulls I have ever seen. This just confirmed that I had to go. And so, I did.

Moving forward, I got the elk bug somewhat out of my system early in my hunting career. I can’t quite explain why the bugling of a six by six rut crazed bull doesn’t keep me awake at night like it once did. I allowed myself to experience elk hunting through a fully guided operation and then again on my own on public land. Both hunts were exceptional and successful but it’s almost like, I did it and I moved on to experience other adventures. There may be another day that I hit the slopes and climb above timberline to witness the aspen in all of their splendor but for now, I’m still in preparation mode for what lies ahead.

I plan on purchasing a new sight for my bow this week. By the time you are reading this, I hope this project is completed. You would think that over the last 50 years, my hunting equipment would be complete. Each season, there are new items that seemingly are a must before one can go to the woods. Bowstrings become frayed over time and must be inspected or replaced. Peeps sometimes move and need to be adjusted. Each season, decisions must be made to stick with the old or try out the new.

Even more important than equipment, is an exercise program that must start months in advance of hunting season. When climbing, crawling, or pulling, you will find muscles that have been hibernating all summer. Even with the best regimes and protocols for getting in shape, your body will let you know what hasn’t been used since last season. I have talked about it before, but it is uncanny how strenuous it can be to draw your bow for the first time in almost a year. Of course, I am not referring to the crossbow user. Easy now, I know I’m about to cross the line, so let’s move on.

Just as with football, baseball, or any other sport, the more prepared you are, the better your chances are for success. Not only does your equipment and body need to be in prime condition, but so does your mental attitude. Confidence is key in many circumstances to crossing the finish line. This can apply to business as well. In my case, at least for now, I am as unprepared for hunting season as I have ever been. Maybe this is a reason I decided to embark upon this topic today. Maybe this is my inspiration to set goals regarding equipment, shooting, and my physical state to make sure I have no excuses when the moment of truth presents itself. Don’t misunderstand, I have been active all summer walking cotton fields and killing weeds, but as previously mentioned, there is an entirely different group of muscles that have been somewhat neglected and the witching hour is drawing closer by the day. Motivation is the key, and you must not find excuses for not attending to the matter at hand.

Revisiting preparation, complacency can sometimes be regarded as a culprit for failure whether it’s in the woods or in business. It’s so easy at times to procrastinate and put things off until tomorrow. Preparation and motivation can be hampered greatly by procrastination. I know it can be daunting to work all day and with an hour of daylight left, it’s easy to put off mowing the grass. Have you ever told yourself, I’ll just cut it tomorrow afternoon? Then it rains the next two days and before you know it, you’re behind. Here’s another example, you’re really tired, and you tell yourself, I think I’ll just get up early in the morning and walk or go to the gym. The morning arrives and you stay under the covers for just 10 more minutes. When you arise, you’ve already lost your mojo. Complacency breeds contempt. An even more profound statement, at least to me, is that complacency breeds mediocrity and steals your potential. Again, this applies to hunting, business, and any other worthy endeavor for that matter. In other words, get off your laurels and get after it. Don’t fall into these traps that cheat you of the moment. Rise and shine and hit the ground running.

I thought of another motivation for getting my gear and myself in shape. These hunts are not cheap. Think about this for a minute. You work all year to reward yourself with the experience of a lifetime. This can apply to more than hunting as well. Are you going to throw in the towel when the first steep ledge causes you to gasp for air? Do you enjoy snow skiing or hiking? These can be just as physically taxing as chasing elk and mule deer. Why would you spend five thousand, ten thousand, or even more, hard-earned dollars just to come home empty handed. When I say “empty handed” I don’t mean without a punched tag and a buck of a lifetime in the truck. No, there is far more to the hunt than harvesting your pursued quarry. If you base the success of the hunt only on the collection of a species, you’re in it for the wrong reason.

My point is, you can do everything right and not close the deal, but to be cheated by your lack of effort and preparation is a loss that will haunt you through the year. Deep down, you’ll know if you could have done more to prepare and conquer the mountain. You can’t cheat the mountain, Pilgrim, but you can cheat yourself. Think about this for a minute and see if it sinks in. If you need help, I invite you to watch the iconic movie, “Jeremiah Johnson.” You’ll know what I’m referring to then.

After proofing this article, I’m going to read it all over again and take to heart what I have shared with you today. Though the birthdays come with increased regularity, or so it seems, this is no reason to settle for a slower pace when it comes to staying motivated. If you don’t walk in the neighborhood, I challenge you to walk a mile today. If you walk five miles a day now, add an extra mile to it tomorrow. If you don’t go to the gym, why not start? If you don’t work out at home, go to the garage, and do some sit ups and pushups. If you haven’t started shooting your bow, why not begin today? Heh, remember and take your own advice, Jeffrey. No worries, you know I will after this. Until next time enjoy our woods and waters and remember, let’s leave it better than we found it.