CHARLESTON — Pamela “Pam” Renee Womble, age 51, passed away Saturday, July 9.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 13, from 10-11 a.m. at Womble Funeral Home, with the service following at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Shelly Scallions. Interment will follow at Paul Cemetery.

Pam was born in Charleston on November 8, 1970, to Opal Irene Bloodworth and the late Jessie Earl Bloodworth.

She leaves behind her mother, Opal Irene Bloodworth; son, Josh (Laura) Womble; daughter, Lindsey Womble, both of Charleston; two grandchildren, Grant Womble and Kyle Hollis; niece, Allie Bloodworth, and nephew, Allan Bloodworth.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jessie Earl Bloodworth; two brothers, Christopher Allan Bloodworth and Kevin Bloodworth.

Pallbearers are Brandon Bloodworth, Rob Ross, Dale Evans, Martin Evans, Nicky Melton and Kevin Dye. Honorary pallbearers are Austin Ross, Davlyn Ross, Greg Ross, Rodney Ross and Philip Ross.

Condolences can be made online at www.womblefuneralhome.com.