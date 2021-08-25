JACKSON – Calling all students! Mississippi Public Broadcasting is hosting a Best Campaign Slogan contest from now until Oct. 29. The contest is held in conjunction with the Mississippi Secretary of State Office’s annual comprehensive K-12 voter education program - Promote the Vote.

The theme of this year’s Promote the Vote program is “Vote Local” and encourages students to learn about local offices and challenges them to consider a candidate who can make a difference in their respective communities. Participants will have the opportunity to "campaign" and "run for office" during school-organized mock elections and will apply other skills through various PTV contests, such as art and essay contests.

MPB’s contest is open to students in grades K-12. Teachers can represent their class to enter. The purpose is to have fun while learning the importance of campaign slogans and why politicians use them during election time. General contest rules include creating a catchy slogan a politician in a local community would use, showcasing the slogan with a poster or video and then post and tag entry to MPB Education’s social media sites. For complete contest rules visit education.mpbonline.org.

“We are pleased to continue this partnership with the Secretary of State Office. It is exciting to be a part of this year’s initiative because of the focus on local elections,” said MPB’s director of education Tara Y. Wren, Ph.D. “MPB Education is always intentional about ensuring that our programs and projects are hyperlocal across the state. This partnership provides an opportunity for us to hear from students and to help them learn why local elections matter. We hope this contest helps students learn while being creative.”

All entries must be posted by Oct. 29. Three winners will be announced.

Students and teachers across Mississippi are encouraged to take part in this hands-on civic engagement learning initiative. For more information about this contest, contact Erica Shelton at [email protected].