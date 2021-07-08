Below is a press release from Senators Hyde-Smith and Wicker:

Senators Wicker and Hyde-Smith and Rep. Guest introduce resolution recognizing the hard work, skill, and dedication of M State baseball team.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., along with U.S. Representative Michael Guest, R-Miss., today introduced a resolution in recognition of the Mississippi State University baseball team winning the 2021 NCAA College World Series.

The resolution cites the team’s historic season, outstanding players, and the pride the championship brought to Mississippi.

“Congratulations to the Mississippi State University Bulldog baseball team on their outstanding achievement,” Wicker said. “Their hard work and dedication throughout the season and the College World Series have paid off, resulting in the first national title in the university’s history. They have made their school and our state proud.”

“The proud accomplishment of the Mississippi State University baseball team continues to be celebrated all over the state of Mississippi,” Hyde-Smith said. “With this resolution, we want the Congress to acclaim the hard work, skill, and dedication that earned these young men the first ever NCAA Division I baseball championship for Mississippi State.”

“Following an unprecedented year, the Mississippi State University baseball team helped unite many Mississippians through one of America’s most cherished past times, and capped their season off with a national championship that included moments that will go down in MSU history,” Guest said. “As a Mississippi State University alumnus, it’s a special moment to recognize one of the greatest accomplishments in Mississippi sports history in Congress alongside Senator Wicker and Senator Hyde-Smith. Congratulations to the coaches, staff, and young men on the diamond. Our whole state is proud of you for bringing home a national championship.”

On Wednesday, June 30, Mississippi State University defeated Vanderbilt University 9-0 to win the national championship.

Several members of the Mississippi State University baseball team received accolades for their outstanding season, including pitcher Will Bednar, who was named the 2021 NCAA College World Series Most Outstanding Player, and outfielder Tanner Allen, who was named 2021 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. Catcher Logan Tanner, first baseman Luke Hancock, shortstop Lane Forsythe, outfielder Rowdey Jordan, and both Bednar and Allen were named to the 2021 NCAA College World Series All-Tournament Team.

Additionally, Head Coach Chris Lemonis was named the 2021 National Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Read the full text of the resolution here or below:

Congratulating the Mississippi State University baseball team on winning the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I baseball championship.

Whereas, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the Mississippi State University baseball team won the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association (referred to in this preamble as the ‘‘NCAA’’) College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska;

Whereas, by defeating Vanderbilt University 9-0, the Mississippi State University baseball team became the first team in Mississippi State University history to win an NCAA National Championship, wrapping it in maroon and white;

Whereas the Mississippi State University baseball team has appeared in 3 consecutive NCAA College World Series, totaling 12 appearances in school history;

Whereas on June 20, 2021, the Mississippi State University baseball team recorded 21 strikeouts, which set an NCAA College World Series single-game team record;

Whereas Will Bednar was named the 2021 NCAA College World Series Most Outstanding Player;

Whereas catcher Logan Tanner, first baseman Luke Hancock, shortstop Lane Forsythe, outfielders Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan, and pitcher Will Bednar were named to the 2021 NCAA College World Series All-Tournament Team

Whereas Tanner Allen was named the 2021 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and the 2021 American Baseball Coaches and Rawlings Sporting Goods National Player of Year;

Whereas Head Coach Chris Lemonis was named the 2021 National Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper;

Whereas Chris Lemonis is the first Division I head coach to reach the NCAA College World Series in his first 2 seasons as head coach of a program in the Super Regional era and just the fifth all-time in NCAA history;

Whereas Dudy Noble Field at Polk-DeMent Stadium on the campus of Mississippi State University holds the NCAA Division I baseball on-campus attendance record and regularly attracts record crowds;

Whereas the Mississippi State University baseball team under the leadership of Head Coach Chris Lemonis displayed outstanding dedication, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the 2020–2021 season; and

Whereas the Mississippi State University baseball team has brought great pride and honor

(1) to Mississippi State University;

(2) to loyal fans of Mississippi State University; and

(3) to the entire State of Mississippi: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) congratulates the Mississippi State University baseball team, including the athletes, coaching staff, administration, faculty, students, and alumni, on winning the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I baseball championship;

(2) recognizes Mississippi State University for its excellence as an institution of higher education; and

(3) respectfully requests that the Secretary of the Senate transmit an enrolled copy of this resolution to—

(A) the President of Mississippi State University, Dr. Mark Keenum;

(B) the Athletic Director of Mississippi State University, John Cohen; and

(C) the Head Coach of the Mississippi State University baseball team, Chris Lemonis.