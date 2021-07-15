Shuwaski Young, 38, who worked in the Department of Homeland Security in the administration of President Barack Obama, plans to run in the U.S. House 3rd District Democratic primary with the intent of challenging Republican incumbent Michael Guest in the November 2022 election.

Young, a Philadelphia native, previously worked in multiple capacities in both government and politics. He worked in the Secretary of State’s office during the tenures of both Democrat Eric Clark and Republican Delbert Hosemann.

In a press release announcing his candidacy, Young is described as a fifth generation Mississippian whose grandfather was active in the civil rights movement in Neshoba County. He also joined the Mississippi Army National Guard at age 17.

“I learned about leadership from my grandfather, who worked bravely during the civil rights movement to ensure that every Mississippian had access to the ballot box,” Young said in a statement. “Everyone in this state deserves affordable and quality access to food, water, and healthcare, stronger investment into our state’s infrastructure, temporary help for us and our small businesses as we recover from the pandemic, and a strong defense of our right to vote. It is time to put partisanship aside and focus on results.”

Guest, the Republican incumbent, is a former district attorney for Rankin and Madison counties in suburban Jackson — the population center of the district that covers much of east-central Mississippi and stretches into southwest Mississippi. Guest defeated a crowded field in 2018 to capture the seat that was left vacant when incumbent Rep. Gregg Harper opted to retire.

Guest won re-election to another two year term in 2020. Young is the first to announce plans to challenge Guest in 2022.

Young served as the external engagement coordinator in the Department of Homeland Security in the Obama administration. He oversaw the “If you see something, say something” campaign.

Young also has worked on various political campaigns and in other private sector posts.

