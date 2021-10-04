JACKSON – Today, Monday, Oct. 4, is the voter registration deadline for the November general election, Secretary of State Michael Watson reminds voters.

If registering in person, Mississippians must do so before 5 p.m. If registering by mail, all voter registration applications must be postmarked no later than today.

Below are the guidelines to register to vote in the state:

• A resident of Mississippi and the county, city or town for 30 days prior to the election

• At least 18 years old at the date of the election

• Not declared mentally incompetent by a court

• Not convicted of a disenfranchising crime

Mississippians can register to vote at any of the following locations:

• Circuit clerk's office

• Municipal clerk's office

• Department of Public Safety

• Any state or federal agency offering government services

Mail-in voter registration applications are available at circuit clerk offices and on the Y'all Vote website. The application may also be used to update voter registration information if you have moved or changed your name since the last time you voted.

To verify voter registration information, visit the "Are You Registered To Vote?" section of the Y'all Vote website. If the information listed on the website is incorrect, contact your local circuit clerk to get the information corrected as soon as possible. Be sure to review and prepare for upcoming deadlines listed in the 2021 Elections Calendar.

For more detailed voting information, download the Mississippi Voter Registration Guide on the secretary of state's website.

Remember, there is never a deadline to register to vote, but in order to cast a ballot in the 2021 November general election, you must be registered by today, Monday, Oct. 4.