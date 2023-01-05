ORLANDO, Fla. – As a result of the COVID-19 restrictions against houses of worship that state governors and local officials issued two years ago, these discriminatory executive orders apparently precipitated an overall decline in religious worship attendance, although religious affiliation to a denomination has remained mostly stable.

A recent study, “Faith After the Pandemic: How COVID-19 Changed American Religion,” reveals that approximately one in three Americans have stopped attending in-person church services since social distancing and the lockdowns in 2020.

During the study of 9,425 adults conducted by the Survey on American Life, data was collected from 2018 to March 2020 and from February to April 2022. The research showed that only 13% of Americans reported attending in-person worship services in the summer of 2020. However, this increased to 27% by the spring of 2022, but the rates of worship attendance were still lower than they were before the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. In the spring of 2022, 33% of Americans reported they never attend religious services, compared to 25% who reported this before the pandemic.

The largest increases in attendance during these two periods were seen among adults aged 30-49, adults with less than a college degree, and black Protestants. However, twice as many adults decreased attendance than increased attendance.

Very few Americans who were most active in their places of worship before COVID have not stopped attending their church. However, those who attended just a few times a year dropped at a much higher rate.

However, the pandemic did not appear to affect people’s religious identity, with most adults reporting that their religious affiliation today was no different than it was before COVID. In fact, one study showed that the experience of the pandemic may have even strengthened many Americans’ religious faith.

The Greek word for church is “ekklesia,” which means “assembly.” The word “synagogue” is also derived from the Greek word, “sunagoge,” meaning “an assembly of people” or “a place of meeting.” Yet a recent Pew Research Center study found that nearly one in three churches or religious organizations were completely closed in summer 2020, while others moved outside or online. By March 2022, most were offering some type of regular service, but only 43% of religious Americans reported that services currently being offered by their place of worship were back to their pre-pandemic operations.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “The lockdowns had a negative impact on our communities and many churches closed at a time of greatest need. Churches have always been essential to bring hope and help to hurting people. The churches that are now thriving are those that either never closed or reopened by the end of May 2020.”