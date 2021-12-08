CLEVELAND — Local students were well prepared as they returned to the classroom this week thanks to the generosity of staff members at Delta State University.

In conjunction with the annual Wayne Blansett Staff Development Day, Delta State’s Administrative Staff Council organized a school supply drive as this year’s service project. Offices and departments across campus all pitched in to purchase items listed on school supply lists for schools within the Cleveland School District.

Contributions were also made by First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church, all of Cleveland.

A total of 830 school supply items, including crayons, disinfectant spray and wipes, paper, folders and backpacks, were donated.

“The Cleveland School District Curriculum Department was beyond delighted to have Delta State's staff consider us as recipients for the school supply donations that will benefit students and teachers across the district,” said CSD Instructional Math Coach and DSU alumna Holly Wells ‘14, ’16. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the generosity shown by Delta State and the donors involved.”

Staff Council President Nakikke Wallace Johnson said she appreciates the support from the campus and community.

“A big thank you to our Delta State staff members as well as our local churches who helped to make this year’s service project a success,” said Wallace. “I also appreciate Caroline Fletcher (staff council president-elect) for organizing this year’s project.”

Caroline George Fletcher (’15) said the idea for the school supply drive was well received by the campus community.

“As the daughter of a long-time elementary school teacher, the idea for a school supply drive being the service project for Staff Development Day this year was clear. The idea was received so well by Delta State’s staff members and their participation was incredible. We were able to provide a lot of necessary school supplies for deserving children in Cleveland,” she said.

Delta State’s Administrative Staff Council serves as a liaison between the administration and the staff to provide a formal process for staff to discuss issues involving university policies and procedures, and to forward ideas, recommendations and options to the president.

The Staff Council is dedicated to excellence in service and the continued growth and development of Delta State University.

To learn more, visit www.deltastate.edu/about-dsu/administration/staff-council.