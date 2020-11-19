CLEVELAND —Delta State University will host a special ribbon-cutting ceremony from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, to formally celebrate the grand opening of the university’s new President’s House.

The university community and general public are invited to attend the event, which will begin with a ribbon-cutting, followed by a brief ceremony featuring remarks from key players in the planning, financing and construction of the home. The event will conclude with a reception.

The ceremony will take place at the site of the home, located at 1002 Leflore Circle in Cleveland.

“The President’s House is a new addition to our structures on campus,” said Delta State President William N. LaForge. “We’ve gone eight years without a real, working president’s house, so we’re very pleased to be able to open this house for the use of our faculty, staff and students. While my wife Nancy and I will live there, it is truly the university’s house.”

The new house is located at the site of the original president’s home, which hosted DSU’s first family from 1956 until its demolition a few years ago due to extensive repair needs.

The newly constructed home includes a venue for activities and events. With five bedrooms featuring walk-in closets and bathrooms, the home was designed with the capacity to accommodate the needs of future families.

“We don’t know now what their families will look like, whether they will have a senior parent or grandparent who will live downstairs, or they might have three children. It’s built with an eye toward the future so that we can accommodate presidents beyond me,” said LaForge.