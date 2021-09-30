STARKVILLE — Mississippi State University’s Alumni Association has launched a new program to highlight the remarkable accomplishments of the university’s growing number of young alumni.

The Reveille 25 awards program will annually honor 25 high achieving young alumni who have enhanced MSU’s reputation through their outstanding leadership and service to their communities and professions. The familiar name of the program derives from MSU’s former yearbook, The Reveille, which chronicled student life throughout the institution’s history, and pays tribute to the university’s foundational military history.

“We are proud to offer The Reveille 25 to promote the good work and accomplishments of our young alumni members who are carrying out the university’s mission for excellence and making a positive difference in the world,” said Jeff Davis, executive director of the MSU Alumni Association. “It also creates a new avenue for us to connect and engage with more of our recent Bulldog graduates as they pursue their journeys after college.”

Candidates for the award must have earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Mississippi State and be under the age of 40 by the announcement of winners in December.

Applications for the awards opened Sept. 1 and will close Nov. 1. Alumni and friends are encouraged to nominate candidates for the inaugural class of The Reveille 25 online at alumni.msstate.edu/reveille25.

For questions or additional information, contact Ava Richardson, young alumni programs and alumni outreach coordinator for the MSU Alumni Association, at 662-325-3349 or arichardson@alumni.msstate.edu.

The association was founded in 1885 by the first three graduating classes of then Mississippi Agricultural and Mechanical College. The full-service organization aims to serve the university’s more than 154,000 living alumni and currently includes more than 100 chapters and clubs.

For more information about the MSU Alumni Association, visit www.alumni.msstate.edu.