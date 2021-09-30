SENATOBIA — Members of the Northwest Mississippi Community College community will come together to both celebrate Homecoming and make a difference in the lives of students on the Northwest Foundation’s third annual Rangers Giving Day.

This year’s Giving Day is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21, to coincide with the college’s Homecoming. Organizers are calling on all alumni and supporters to consider a gift of any amount to help make the annual event a success.

“Donations made on Rangers Giving Day help to make a positive impact on the lives of our students, “ said Patti Gordon, executive director of the Office of Institutional Advancement. “Your donation will help Northwest continue a standard of excellence in every area of the College, and we appreciate your consideration in supporting this effort.”

Supporters can give directly to a scholarship or other fund of choice or by participating in the Ranger Run, a virtual 5K where individuals can “run, walk, bike or hike.” To register for the Ranger Run, visit northwestms.edu/foundation.

Those who wish to donate on Rangers Giving Day can do so in a number of ways. Call (662) 560-1105 to make a credit/debit card donation, give online at northwestms.edu/givingday or mail a check to the Northwest Foundation Office (earmark Rangers Giving Day) at NWCC Box #7015, Senatobia, 38668.

For more information about Northwest and ways to support the college, visit northwestms.edu/foundation.