SENATOBIA — Northwest Mississippi Community College will celebrate homecoming the week of Oct. 18 with fun activities for students leading up to homecoming day on Oct. 21.

On the day of homecoming, the college will host a reception at 3 p.m. at the Haraway Center in Senatobia. A ceremony will follow at 4 p.m., when college leaders will recognize Northwest’s Alumnus of the Year, Barry Bouchillon, and Sports Hall of Fame inductees Jimmy Steward, Harold Lewis, Jeff Miller, Casey Baddley, and Cody Reed. Alumni from the classes of 1970 and 1971 will also receive Golden Circle recognition.

After a homecoming dinner, for which the ticket window has closed, the Rangers will take on the Itawamba Community College Indians at 7 p.m. at Bobby Franklin Field. Pre-game festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. The college will recognize the homecoming court and crown a homecoming queen at halftime.

Alumni who plan to attend the ceremony at the Haraway Center should contact the Alumni Office at 662-560-1105.

