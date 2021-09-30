Mississippi has unfortunately recorded two additional pediatric deaths this past week, bringing the total for the month of September to three, the highest month ever during the pandemic.

There have been six pediatric deaths in the state since the end of July, which is double what was reported the entire previous 16 months.

MASKS

Some schools have begun to relax their mask mandates as community cases have started to decline. The Mississippi chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (MSAAP) urges school boards, superintendents, teachers and parents to continue with mask requirements in all indoor school settings to slow the transmission of COVID-19.

Two studies published this past week add to the abundant literature that masks in the school setting work. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found that “after adjusting for potential described confounders, the odds of a school-associated COVID-19 outbreak in schools without a mask requirement were 3.5 times higher than those in schools with an early mask requirement.” https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7039e1.htm

VACCINATIONS

MSAAP also continues to encourage vaccinations of all eligible students, parents, teachers and staff ages 12 and up. Mississippi currently ranks 47 out of 51 in percentage of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and rank No. 1 in the nation in COVID-19 case fatality rate.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There is one pediatric children’s hospital in Mississippi, and it is again seeing a rise in acute cases of COVID-19 and MIS-C. While the total number of COVID-19 cases (adults and children) hospitalized at University of Mississippi Medical Center has dropped, cases in children under 12 who are unable to be vaccinated now account for 31% of all hospitalizations.

Dr. Charlotte Hobbs, professor of pediatric infectious disease at Children’s of Mississippi Hospital states, “Acute COVID hospitalizations are increasing again it seems and it is timed exactly with schools dropping mask requirements.”

MSAAP is available to provide pediatricians to speak to school leadership and parents.

For more information, contact DeAnna Dillard, MSAAP executive director, at 601-605-6425 or email ddillard@aapms.org.