Veterans and members of the U.S. armed forces and National Guard may be able to take advantage of numerous student aid programs to help pay for college or technical training, according to KHEAA.

The federal government also offers programs for the dependents of veterans and service members.

Federal programs include:

• GI Bill benefits, first passed for veterans of World War II. The federal government offers several versions, with benefits that vary according to when you entered service, when you left the service and other criteria. More changes are coming as the result of the Forever GI Bill, passed in 2017. Visit https://benefits.va.gov/gibill/ for more information about your options.

• Federal Tuition Assistance, for active-duty members of all branches of the armed forces, including the Coast Guard, National Guard and Reserves. For more information, contact the college financial aid office or unit education officer.

• Iraq and Afghanistan Service Grants, for students who had a parent or guardian die as a result of military service in Iraq or Afghanistan after Sept. 10, 2001. For more information, look under Types of Aid at https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/.

