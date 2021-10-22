Sixteen MDWFP Conservation Officers were honored by the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks for outstanding achievements, and actions performed above and beyond the call of duty.

The officers and their awards are:

Life Saving Awards

• Master Sgt. Daniel Sinclair (revived a man struggling to breathe from a drug overdose)

• Cpl. Dustin Vanderslice (aided a woman who had been shot after an altercation and performed CPR on a woman who was found lying unconscious on the side of a road)

• Pvt. Jacob Williams (aided a brain trauma victim involved in an ATV accident)

Outstanding Achievement Awards

• Maj. Jason Young

• Lt. Ricky Barry and Lt. John McFerrin

• Master Sgt. Larry Rowan

• Sgt. Chris Bobo

• Cpl. Tim Gholson, Cpl. Evan McFerrin, and Cpl. Austin Riggs

• Pvt. Bradley Starling

Officer of the Year Awards

• Cpl. Brian Tallent (North Region)

• Sgt. Bud Loper (Central Region)

• Cpl. Joey Herrington (South Region)

• Sgt. Anthum Braswell (Waterfowl)

“I am extremely proud of the many selfless acts of service rendered by our conservation officers,” said MDWFP Executive Director Dr. Sam Polles. “Our officers are trained to handle any situation they encounter.”

For more information regarding hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com, or call us at 601-432-2400. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.