Special to The Sun-Sentinel

JACKSON — October marks Domestic Violence Awareness month and Marsy’s Law for Mississippi is encouraging Mississippians to take part in its Light Your Porch Purple Campaign. Residents and businesses alike are encouraged to light their front porch in purple lights to show victims of domestic violence that they are not alone.

“We won’t stop until we achieve equal rights for crime victims in Mississippi, many of which have suffered at the hands of a significant other,” says Matthew Hebb, Marsy’s Law for Mississippi State Director. “This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we want victims to know they are not alone. Our Marsy’s Law team and supporters won’t stop until these victims receive enforceable rights in Mississippi’s constitution.”

Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee (Marsy) Ann Nicholas, who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. A week after her murder, Marsy’s mother was confronted by her daughter’s murderer in a grocery store. Having received no notification from the judicial system, the family was unaware that he had been released on bail mere days after the murder. Marsy’s family, and others, have faced pain and suffering since the courts and law enforcement are not obligated to keep them informed.

While criminals have more than 20 individual rights spelled out in the U.S. Constitution, the surviving family members of murder victims have none. Marsy’s Law for All seeks to amend the Mississippi constitution to ensure that crime victims have the same co-equal rights as the accused and convicted.