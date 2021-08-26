JACKSON – Mississippi nonprofit organizations that focus on education, the environment and poverty will share more than $1.1 million in grants from Entergy Corporation and the Entergy Charitable Foundation. The grants, awarded during the first half of 2021, come from shareholder profits.

The local funds are part of Entergy’s contributions to 763 nonprofit organizations across the company’s service area. More than 100 are in Mississippi. “These grants help support Entergy’s goal to create strong, healthy communities — they’re used to improve education outcomes, better the environment and find solutions to poverty,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “Our nonprofit partners are doing the hard work, and we are very happy to be able to support their ongoing efforts.” Significant year-to-date contributions in Mississippi include: Habitat for Humanity — $35,000 Mississippi Coding Academies — $10,000 Tougaloo College — $25,000.

For more than 100 years, Entergy has powered life in its communities through strategic philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy’s corporate social responsibility initiatives help create and sustain thriving communities, position the company for sustainable growth and are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The company’s top CSR priorities are education/workforce development, poverty solutions/social services and environmental programs. Entergy employees also volunteer some 100,000 hours annually in their communities valued at more than $3 million.

For more information about the Entergy Charitable Foundation grants, including application, deadline and eligibility details, visit the Entergy website. Entergy Mississippi, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 456,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Mississippi is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees.

