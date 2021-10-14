Natchez -- October 20, 2021 - Allumer Natchez, Mississippi's first annual light based art exhibition and festival, lights up the grounds of Dunleith Historic Inn this November 19th-21st, from 6-10pm nightly. The event is free and open to the public.

Allumer Natchez provides a path, through art, for the community to come together outdoors post pandemic, while helping establish Natchez as a center of innovation in the state of Mississippi and the Southeast.

The curatorial theme of Allumer Natchez this year is "Rebirth", which is inspired by the dramatic renewal currently underway in Natchez. Co-founders Stacy Conde and Lindsay Glatz, are presenting nine highly imaginative light based installations as part of the exhibition. The festival also encompasses tented food vendors, a Maker's Market, several bars and a VIP tent for sponsors and ticket holders.

Allumer's signature projection mapping installation, also titled Rebirth, will animate the façade of Dunleith in color and light. Created by prolific projectionist John E. Gray, of Baton Rouge, the work will reveal symbolism relating to the theme in an extraordinary illuminated experience unlike anything previously presented in the state of Mississippi. Home Bank is the presenting sponsor of this work. Some of the other nine installations on display include:

Extinct in the Wild, animates Dunleith's greenhouse with an immersive walk through experience by artist Courtney Egan. Egan's signature botanical projections. Strongly inspired by the profusion of native and non-native flora in New Orleans, where she has lived and worked in since 1991, her work digitally manipulates the natural world, questioning how our perception of nature is augmented by technology. Her work has been reviewed in Sculpture Magazine, Oxford American, and Art Forum.

ALVEARE Luminoso, is an illuminated, suspended hive-like structure which celebrates the importance of bees and pollinators within the environment. The work is created by Luba Zygarewicz, a Chilean-Ukranian artist based out of Mandeville, La. She exhibits across the US and has received numerous awards and critical recognition for both her sculptures and installations.

Papillion The French word for butterfly, Papillion, invokes images of beautiful vibrant colors. Created by Milwaukee-based artist Chelsey Noel, this installation is inspired by the swallowtail butterfly, one of the most beautiful and beloved butterfly species, who are commonly found in Mississippi. While butterflies are emblematic creatures, they are most commonly associated with allegories of transformation and change.

The Wishing Tree is a site-site-specific installation by Arts DANU created specifically for Dunleith. An ancient magnolia tree grounded by a glowing cave, beckons viewers to explore the cavern. Upon further inspection, viewers can discover this mystical space though entering an opening within the tree boughs and sort through a shimmering passageway to explore secret wishes shared within the space.

Reawakening, Allumer Natchez serves as an impetus of awakening spirits. Ghostly shapes shimmer across the lawn of Dunleith, offering a glimpse into the spiritual plane. Visitors can traverse between the figures, as the shapes emerge against the light. Reawakening is created by Kaiser, a Midwest-born artist and sculptor.

"Art is a powerful catalyst of emotional and psychological change for both the artist and viewer; I'm excited to see art work its magic in also driving socioeconomic change for Natchez, its residents, and the surrounding areas", said Allumer Natchez co-founder Stacy Conde

Allumer Natchez has received overwhelming support from the City and its residents. Mayor Dan Gibson has been outspoken in his support for the project, "I would like to extend the City's support for the unique opportunity of displaying Allumer Natchez. Our city strongly supports these types of projects that will improve the quality of life for our citizens and community. We welcome this initiative."

For more information or to purchase VIP tickets, visit AllumerNatchez.com.

Allumer Natchez is a project of Conde Contemporary art gallery in Downtown Natchez and is made possible, in part by grants from: Home Bank, Visit Natchez, Visit Mississippi, Allstate, Entergy, Country Roads Magazine, Listen Up Y'All Media, Concordia Bank, Crye Leike Stedman Realty, UMB, Hampton Inn and Suites, the Natchez Garden Club and with the support of Historic Natchez Foundation, Community Alliance, Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce and The City of Natchez.