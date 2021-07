The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced July 12 that State Route 330, between County Road 65 and State Route 7 in Yalobusha County, will be closed in both directions until early September.

The closing is for the purpose of resurfacing the roadway, MDOT said.

"Drivers are advised to find an alternate route and are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers," MDOT added.

Live travel information is available at https://www.mdottraffic.com/.