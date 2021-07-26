JACKSON – Due to an increasing number of calls to the Mississippi Poison Control Center, the Mississippi State Department of Health warns Mississippians that ingesting livestock ivermectin to combat COVID-19 can be dangerously toxic to humans.

The Poison Control Center has received reports of at least two individuals hospitalized with potential ivermectin toxicity after ingesting livestock ivermectin.

You should not take any medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19 unless it has been prescribed to you by your health care provider and acquired from a legitimate source.

• Don’t take ivermectin intended for animals to prevent or treat COVID-19 (or any animal medications).

• Livestock ivermectin is highly concentrated, is toxic to people, and can cause serious harm.

• There are safe and effective medications to prevent and treat COVID-19 infection such as getting vaccinated or asking your doctor aboutmonoclonal antibody treatment if you test positive for COVID-19.

For information on COVID-19 treatment, visit HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

