Today, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has strengthened its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older.

Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series, or two months after their initial J&J vaccine, the CDC stated.

The recent emergence of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19, the CDC added.

Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant.

"I strongly encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to vaccinate the children and teens in their families as well because strong immunity will likely prevent serious illness," said CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "I also want to encourage people to get a COVID-19 test if they are sick. Increased testing will help us identify Omicron quickly."

Walensky added that to stop the spread of COVID-19, "we need to follow the prevention strategies we know work."