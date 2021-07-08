LYONS, Neb. – Farmers and ranchers are invited to participate in a webinar on July 20 from noon to 1 p.m. central time, which will provide an overview of available federal crop insurance options.

“Crop Insurance 101,” hosted by Center for Rural Affairs Policy Associate Kate Hansen, will feature Joe Toillion of Toillion Consulting Services Inc., an Iowa crop insurance agent with experience in conventional, organic and livestock policies.

“This webinar will be helpful for a range of audiences — from those just exploring federal crop insurance, to those who have been buying it for years and want to brush up on the options available to them,” Hansen said.

Topics to be discussed include Multi-Peril Crop Insurance, insuring by written agreement, options for certified organic operations, livestock coverage, and Whole Farm Revenue Protection.

“I am excited to be joined by Joe, who has a wealth of knowledge on many of these topics,” Hansen said. “This webinar will be a great opportunity for farmers and ranchers to ask him questions.”

While details can vary by region and county, the principles of federal crop insurance are set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency, and are consistent nationwide. This event is not limited by region, and any interested participants are welcome to attend.

Visit www.cfra.org/events to register for this online event.

Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, nonprofit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action oriented programs addressing social, economic and environmental issues.