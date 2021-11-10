No matter the time of year, on-time package deliveries start with the customer — and knowing when to ship your packages is key.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) and domestic addresses:

• Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

• Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

• Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

• Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

• Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

• Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

• Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska to/from Continental U.S.

• Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail

• Dec. 18 — Priority Mail

• Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express

For more holiday shipping recommendations, read this news release.