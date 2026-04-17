ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

Auction for this vehicle will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2026, at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 S Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921.

2006 Lincoln Zephyr

Mileage: ?

VIN: 3LNHM2610GR41818

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

Auction for these vehicles will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2026, at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 S. Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921.

1. Hyundai Tucson

Mileage: ?

VIN: KM8JU3AC6DU723820

2. Chev. Blazer

Mileage: ?

VIN: 3GNKBCRS8LS659666

3. Hyundai Tucson

Mileage: ?

VIN: KM8JM12BX7U632337

4. Mercury Cougar

Mileage: ?

VIN: 1MELM62W9RH6417

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on February 1, 2011, Tommy W. Repess aka Tommy W. Repress and Dovie J. Repess aka Dovie J. Repress executed a Deed of Trust to J. Patrick Caldwell, as Trustee, for Cadence Bank f/k/a BancorpSouth Bank, Beneficiary, which is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of the 1st Jud. Dist. Tallahatchie County, MS, in Book 2011 at Page 64, renewed and extended in Book 2016 at Page 932, and further renewed and extended in Book 2017 at Page 1165;

WHEREAS, on January 20, 2026, Cadence Bank substituted James Eldred Renfroe, as Trustee, in the aforementioned deeds of trust with this recorded in Book 2026 at Page 124;

WHEREAS, there being a default in the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust and entire debt secured having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with its terms, The Huntington National Bank, as successor by merger to Cadence Bank the holder of the debt has requested the Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property pursuant to its terms in order to raise the sums due, with attorney’s and trustee’s fees, and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, James Eldred Renfroe, Trustee for said Deed of Trust, will on April 17, 2026, offer for sale at public outcry, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m.) at the north main front door of the 1st Jud. Dist. Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, MS, to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in 1st Jud. Dist. Tallahatchie County, MS, to-wit:

INDEXING INSTRUCTIONS: T24N, R2E, S20, Part SW ¼

A parcel of land containing 0.75 acres, located in the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 2 East, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at cotton picker spindle accepted as the Northwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of Section 20, then run East for 2462.24 feet and run South for 377.25 feet to the Point of Beginning; run East for 173.12 feet to a point on the East line of the East line of the Southwest Quarter; then run along said East line, South 00°21'16" West for 188.72 feet to a point; then leaving said East line run West for 171.96 feet to a point; then run North for 188.71 feet to the Point of Beginning. Together with a strip of land located in the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 2 East, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to be used for the purpose of ingress and egress that is 30 feet in width being 15 feet on each side of the line described as follows: Beginning at a point in the intersection of a gravel drive and the Southerly right of way of Fairview Road, said point being the Point of Beginning, and also, lying 60.94 feet South of and 2612.40 feet East of the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20; then run South 00°11'46" East for 227.26 feet to a point; thence run South 00°57'28" East for 116.60 feet to a point at the termination for the easement described herein.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee, with no warranties.

WITNESS my signature this 25th day of February, 2026.

JAMES ELDRED RENFROE, Trustee

James Eldred Renfroe, 648 Lakeland East Drive, Ste A, Flowood MS 39232 601-932-1011

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

MARY LEE WILLIS, Deceased

CAUSE NO: 2024-10-2

BARBARA WILLIS, PETITIONER

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW MARY LEE WILLIS, DECEASED

You have been made a Defendant in the Petition filed in this Court by Barbara Willis, Petitioner in the above-captioned matter, seeking to establish heirs at law of Mary Lee Willis, Deceased.

You are summoned to appear and respond to the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 A.M. on the 14th day of May, 2026, in the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at Tallahatchie County Chancery Court, 100 N. Court St., Sumner, Mississippi and in case of your failure to appear and respond, a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 23rd day of March, 2026.

ANITA GREENWOOD, CHANCERY CLERK

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: G. Standridge

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on November 17, 2009, Rosetta Hamlet, A Single Woman executed a deed of trust for the benefit of JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A, which deed of trust was recorded on November 19, 2009, in Book 515, Page 190, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi; Said Deed of Trust was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by assignment recorded in Book 2019, Page 2175 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

WHEREAS, the holder of the deed of trust at the time of the substitution substituted McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded March 23, 2026 and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 2, Page 738 prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, Substitute Trustee's fees and expenses of sale;

THEREFORE, on April 30, 2026, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the West front door of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Lot 1, Block 1, Meeks Subdivision, Northeast Ward, City of Charleston, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, as shown in Plat Book 2, Page 58 and amended in Plat Book 3, Page 2. Subject to restrictive covenants in Plat Book 2, Page 59.

Subject to all reservations and conveyances of mineral interest by prior owners.

Subject to all restrictions, easements and right of way of record.

This property is the same property of record in Book 491 at Page 252 in the Courthouse of First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, whether herein accurately described or not.

Indexing Data: Lot 1, Block 1, Meeks Subdivision, Northeast Ward, City of Charleston, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Deed of Trust first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time of sale, as well as timely comply with FinCEN data submission and certification requirements, if applicable.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (Rule), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect.* The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions, including nonjudicial foreclosures, where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and the source of funds is non-financed (which includes cash, certified funds, private financing, or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicious Activity Report requirement.) As part of this Rule, purchasers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable. The collection of this information and documentation by the Substitute Trustee is required to comply with the Rule’s reporting requirements, if applicable. To submit and certify the required information, review informative resources/guides, or to certify an exemption please visit https://fincen.foreclosurehotline.net/. If you have questions about the Rule or its applicability to you, please seek the advice of your own independent legal counsel, as the Substitute Trustee cannot give you legal advice.

*The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed of Trust, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided to the Substitute Trustee all information required by the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable. The Substitute Trustee, on behalf of the holder of the Deed of Trust, reserves the right to rescind the foreclosure sale at its own discretion.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in the Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 27th day of March, 2026

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

Substitute Trustee

251 Trace Colony Park Drive Suite A, Ridgeland, MS 39157

(662) 388-5464

Foreclosurehotline.net

File No.: 26-05744MS

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LESTER COUEY, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 26-cv-13ML

JENNIFER DUNN, ADMINISTRATRIX

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF YALOBUSHA

TO: THE HEIRS AT LAW OF LESTER COUEY, DECEASED

You have been made a Respondent in the Petition To Determine Heirs filed in this Court by Jennifer Dunn, on behalf of the Heirs of Lester Couey, seeking an Order adjudicating Jennifer Dunn and Rufus Dunn as the sole heirs at law of Lester Couey.

Other Respondents in this action are: NONE.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday the 6th day of May, in the courtroom of the Panola County Chancery Court, at the Panola County Courthouse located at 151 Public Square, Batesville, MS, and in the case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition To Determine Heirs of Lester Couey. You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire. If you desire to file an answer, you must mail the original of same to the Chancery Clerk of Yalobusha County, Mississippi, and a copy thereof to Thomas Womble Jr. at the address listed below before the above listed hearing date.

ISSUED under my hand and the seal of said Court this 30th day of March, 2026.

Donald Gray

201 Blackmur Drive

Yalobusha County Chancery Clerk

Water Valley, MS 38965

BY: Maranda Buford, D.C.

Of Counsel:

Thomas Womble Jr., MSB#106428

BAILEY, WOMBLE & YELTON

Post Office Drawer 1615

Batesville, Mississippi 38606

(662) 563-4508 Telephone

(662) 563-5746 Facsimile

thomas@baileywomble.com

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDDING

Sealed, written formal bid proposals for the Coahoma Community College Student Union Generator project will be received electronically via majordesignstudioplans.com or physically by the Coahoma Community College, at Coahoma Community College in the library on the 3rd floor, 3240 Friars Point Rd., Clarksdale, Mississippi, until 2:00 P.M. (Local Prevailing Time) Thursday, May 7, 2026, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. A Pre-Bid Conference concerning the project for Coahoma Community College, Student Union Generator project will be held at 3240 Friars Point Rd., Clarksdale, Mississippi, on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 10:00 A.M. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is non-mandatory but strongly suggested. Coahoma Community College reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to withhold the acceptance of any bid if approved for forty-five calendar days from the date bids are opened.

Plan holders are required to register and order bid documents at www.majordesignstudioplans.com. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Questions regarding website registration and online proposal, please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Questions regarding bid documents, please contact Major Design Studio, PLLC, 3549 Bluecutt Road, Columbus, MS 39705, Phone: 662-798-0836, Fax: 662-798-0839.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MANDIE MAE RUCKER, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 26-cv-00006

VALERIE THOMAS

PETITIONER

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: TO ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, DEVISEES, LEGATES AND BENEFICIARIES OF MANDIR MAE RUCKER, DECEASED and any and all other persons claiming or having a legal or equitable interest in the ESTATE OF MANDIE MAE RUCKER, DECEASED, all of whose residences, whereabouts, post office addresses and street addresses are unknown to Petitioner and her solicitor after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same.

YOU ARE SUMMONED to appear before the Judge of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, on the 1st day of May ,2025, at 9:30AM in the City of Sumner, and in the State of Mississippi, to show cause, if any you can, in Cause No. 26-cv-0006 in said Court, why VALERIE THOMAS and FREDRICK HUBBERT should not be declared the sole heirs-at-law of MANDIE MAR RUCKER, DECEASED, wherein you are respondent and why such relief as prayed for should not be granted.

WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL, this the 30th day of March 2026.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD, Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

BY: Vickie Ross, D. C.

OF COUNSEL:

CHAKA SMITH

Post Office Box 1820

Cleveland, Mississippi 38732

Tel: 662-545-4530

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MANDIE MAE RUCKER, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 26-cv-00006

VALERIE THOMAS

PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 26th day of March 2026, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of the County of Tallahatchie, State of Mississippi, to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate Mandie Mae Rucker, deceased, in Cause No. 2026-cv-00006, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication hereof, or they will be forever barred.

The undersigned Administrator certifies that before the publication hereof, she complied with §2 of Senate Bill No. 2640, Chapter 582, laws of the Regular 1989 Legislative Session of the State of Mississippi.

This the 1st day of April 2026.

VALERIE THOMAS

ADMINISTRATOR

Chaka Smith, MSB# 103069

P. O. Box 1820

218 North Street

Cleveland, MS 38732

662-545-4530

email: chakasd@yahoo.com

Attorney for said Administrator

CAP LOAN PROGRAM

Public Notice

The Board of Supervisors, acting for and on behalf of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi took up for consideration the matter of authorizing and approving a loan on behalf of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi from the Mississippi Development Authority (the Department) for the purpose of completing capital improvements identified as:

Solid Waste Transfer Station

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. The Governing Body of Tallahatchie County does hereby declare its intention to enter into a loan agreement with the Department in the principal amount not to exceed $1,000,000.00 for the purpose of completing the capital improvements identified above.

Section 2. The Loan will be secured by a Note executed and delivered by Tallahatchie County to the Department. Failure of Tallahatchie County to meet its repayment obligations shall result in the forfeiture of sales tax allocation or homestead exemption reimbursement in an amount sufficient to repay obligations due until such time as the indebtedness has been discharged or arrangements to discharge such indebtedness satisfactory to the Department have been made.

Section 3. The Governing Body proposes to authorize and approve the Loan from the Department in the amount and for the aforesaid purposes at a meeting of the Governing Body to be held at its regular meeting place at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi at 9 o’clock AM on the 11th day of May, 2026, or at some meeting held subsequent thereto. This date assigned to authorize and approve the aforementioned loan documents has been set to meet program requirements that mandate that four public notices be issued prior to loan closing. This will allow sufficient time for public comments.

The motion having received the foregoing vote of the Governing Body, Johnny Goodwin, Board President, declared the motion carried and the Resolution adopted, on this the 13th day of April, 2026.

Johnny Goodwin, Board President

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors

Anita Greenwood

Chancery Clerk, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 3/31/2026

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 55902.56

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 7520.96

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 20494.93

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSOR 20941.58

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 4971.08

001-121 COMPTROLLER 9415.00

001-122 PURCHASING 7941.42

001-123 INVENTORY 856.79

001-124 RECEIVING 2038.87

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 20808.07

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 14078.58

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 12462.37

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 1702.01

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 460.86

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 5401.69

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 6348.93

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 10051.93

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 18594.00

001-165 LUNACY COURT 3075.00

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 10250.97

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 10745.27

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 1558.88

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 7135.96

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 12639.24

001-180 ELECTION 26038.17

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 152551.78

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 143370.00

001-201 WORK CENTER 74694.14

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 7056.54

001-220 CCA-PRISON 9618.00

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 30000.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 6993.05

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 4865.44

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 5624.99

001-500 LIBRARY 8259.67

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 723.22

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 3382.74

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 6233.38

001-668 NORTH DELTA PLANNING & DEV 2857.50

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 375.00

026-900 32395.00

097-233 E911 2203.55

103-232 AMBULANCE/MEDICAL SERVICES 24391.47

104-501 LAW LIBRARY 1786.38

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 2815.87

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 11196.38

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 344269.24

400-340 SOLID WASTE 67093.31

400-800 DEBT SERVICE 109647.79

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 11222.80

4/08/2026 TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 3/31/2026 TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 1366837.36 ***

THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING MARCH 31, 2026 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD