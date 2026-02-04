PUBLIC NOTICE

Ray’s Auto gives Notice of Intent to Sale this vehicle on Friday, April 24th 2026 at 8:00 AM at 11395 Hwy 49 East Webb MS 38966.

Ray’s Auto reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2013 Kenworth Truck

VIN 1XKADP9X4DJ346896

PUBLIC NOTICE

Country Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 et seq. of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Country Mini Storage, 32809 Hwy 32 Oakland, MS 38948 on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at its self-storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit #7A - Tara Bradley

Unit #14A - Tara Bradley

Unit #16A - Allyson R. McCulley

Unit #8 - Amber D. Todd

Unit #14 - Amber Todd

Unit #30 - Kiara Taylor

Unit #25A - Shaniqua Gipson

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDDING

Town of Webb, Owner

159 S. Laura Street, Webb, MS 38966, Address

Sealed bids for Webb Community Center will be received by the Town of Webb in the Office of the Mayor in Webb, MS until April 28, 2026 @ 10:00 a.m. and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The Contract Documents, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawing, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound Street, Grenada, MS 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street,Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39403

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documnets. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions regarding the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 402-0193.

Mary Croft, Mayor

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on February 1, 2011, Tommy W. Repess aka Tommy W. Repress and Dovie J. Repess aka Dovie J. Repress executed a Deed of Trust to J. Patrick Caldwell, as Trustee, for Cadence Bank f/k/a BancorpSouth Bank, Beneficiary, which is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of the 1st Jud. Dist. Tallahatchie County, MS, in Book 2011 at Page 64, renewed and extended in Book 2016 at Page 932, and further renewed and extended in Book 2017 at Page 1165;

WHEREAS, on January 20, 2026, Cadence Bank substituted James Eldred Renfroe, as Trustee, in the aforementioned deeds of trust with this recorded in Book 2026 at Page 124;

WHEREAS, there being a default in the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust and entire debt secured having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with its terms, The Huntington National Bank, as successor by merger to Cadence Bank the holder of the debt has requested the Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property pursuant to its terms in order to raise the sums due, with attorney’s and trustee’s fees, and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, James Eldred Renfroe, Trustee for said Deed of Trust, will on April 17, 2026, offer for sale at public outcry, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m.) at the north main front door of the 1st Jud. Dist. Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, MS, to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in 1st Jud. Dist. Tallahatchie County, MS, to-wit:

INDEXING INSTRUCTIONS: T24N, R2E, S20, Part SW ¼

A parcel of land containing 0.75 acres, located in the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 2 East, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at cotton picker spindle accepted as the Northwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of Section 20, then run East for 2462.24 feet and run South for 377.25 feet to the Point of Beginning; run East for 173.12 feet to a point on the East line of the East line of the Southwest Quarter; then run along said East line, South 00°21'16" West for 188.72 feet to a point; then leaving said East line run West for 171.96 feet to a point; then run North for 188.71 feet to the Point of Beginning. Together with a strip of land located in the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 2 East, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to be used for the purpose of ingress and egress that is 30 feet in width being 15 feet on each side of the line described as follows: Beginning at a point in the intersection of a gravel drive and the Southerly right of way of Fairview Road, said point being the Point of Beginning, and also, lying 60.94 feet South of and 2612.40 feet East of the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20; then run South 00°11'46" East for 227.26 feet to a point; thence run South 00°57'28" East for 116.60 feet to a point at the termination for the easement described herein.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee, with no warranties.

WITNESS my signature this 25th day of February, 2026.

JAMES ELDRED RENFROE, Trustee

James Eldred Renfroe, 648 Lakeland East Drive, Ste A, Flowood MS 39232 601-932-1011

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LESTER COUEY, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 26-cv-13ML

JENNIFER DUNN, ADMINISTRATRIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The Order Granting Letters of Administration having been granted on the 16th day of March, 2026, by the Chancery Court of Yalobusha County, Mississippi, to the undersigned on the Estate of LESTER COUEY, Deceased, in Cause Number 26-cv-13ML in said Court, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said LESTER COUEY, or his Estate, to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of first publication or they will be forever barred.

This the 23 day of March, 2026.

JENNIFER DUNN,

Administratrix of the Estate

of Lester Couey, Deceased

OF COUNSEL:

THOMAS WOMBLE JR. MSB#106428

BAILEY, WOMBLE & YELTON

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Drawer 1615

Batesville, Mississippi 38606-4115

Telephone: (662) 563-4508

Facsimile: (662) 563-5746

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

MARY LEE WILLIS, Deceased

CAUSE NO: 2024-10-2

BARBARA WILLIS, PETITIONER

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW MARY LEE WILLIS, DECEASED

You have been made a Defendant in the Petition filed in this Court by Barbara Willis, Petitioner in the above-captioned matter, seeking to establish heirs at law of Mary Lee Willis, Deceased.

You are summoned to appear and respond to the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 A.M. on the 14th day of May, 2026, in the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at Tallahatchie County Chancery Court, 100 N. Court St., Sumner, Mississippi and in case of your failure to appear and respond, a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 23rd day of March, 2026.

ANITA GREENWOOD, CHANCERY CLERK

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: G. Standridge

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors Owner

P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921 Address

sealed BIDS for RIVER ROAD EWP BANK STABILIZATION (AWARD ID NO.

NR264423XXXXC012) will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors Engineer, at the Willis Engineering, Inc. office located at 133 South Mound Street, Grenada, MS 38901 until MAY 11, 2026 @ 10:00 AM , and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound Street, Grenada, MS 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on November 17, 2009, Rosetta Hamlet, A Single Woman executed a deed of trust for the benefit of JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A, which deed of trust was recorded on November 19, 2009, in Book 515, Page 190, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi; Said Deed of Trust was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by assignment recorded in Book 2019, Page 2175 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

WHEREAS, the holder of the deed of trust at the time of the substitution substituted McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded March 23, 2026 and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 2, Page 738 prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, Substitute Trustee's fees and expenses of sale;

THEREFORE, on April 30, 2026, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the West front door of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Lot 1, Block 1, Meeks Subdivision, Northeast Ward, City of Charleston, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, as shown in Plat Book 2, Page 58 and amended in Plat Book 3, Page 2. Subject to restrictive covenants in Plat Book 2, Page 59.

Subject to all reservations and conveyances of mineral interest by prior owners.

Subject to all restrictions, easements and right of way of record.

This property is the same property of record in Book 491 at Page 252 in the Courthouse of First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, whether herein accurately described or not.

Indexing Data: Lot 1, Block 1, Meeks Subdivision, Northeast Ward, City of Charleston, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Deed of Trust first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time of sale, as well as timely comply with FinCEN data submission and certification requirements, if applicable.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (Rule), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect.* The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions, including nonjudicial foreclosures, where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and the source of funds is non-financed (which includes cash, certified funds, private financing, or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicious Activity Report requirement.) As part of this Rule, purchasers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable. The collection of this information and documentation by the Substitute Trustee is required to comply with the Rule’s reporting requirements, if applicable. To submit and certify the required information, review informative resources/guides, or to certify an exemption please visit https://fincen.foreclosurehotline.net/. If you have questions about the Rule or its applicability to you, please seek the advice of your own independent legal counsel, as the Substitute Trustee cannot give you legal advice.

*The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed of Trust, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided to the Substitute Trustee all information required by the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable. The Substitute Trustee, on behalf of the holder of the Deed of Trust, reserves the right to rescind the foreclosure sale at its own discretion.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in the Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 27th day of March, 2026

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

Substitute Trustee

251 Trace Colony Park Drive Suite A, Ridgeland, MS 39157

(662) 388-5464

Foreclosurehotline.net

File No.: 26-05744MS

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LESTER COUEY, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 26-cv-13ML

JENNIFER DUNN, ADMINISTRATRIX

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF YALOBUSHA

TO: THE HEIRS AT LAW OF LESTER COUEY, DECEASED

You have been made a Respondent in the Petition To Determine Heirs filed in this Court by Jennifer Dunn, on behalf of the Heirs of Lester Couey, seeking an Order adjudicating Jennifer Dunn and Rufus Dunn as the sole heirs at law of Lester Couey.

Other Respondents in this action are: NONE.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday the 6th day of May, in the courtroom of the Panola County Chancery Court, at the Panola County Courthouse located at 151 Public Square, Batesville, MS, and in the case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition To Determine Heirs of Lester Couey. You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire. If you desire to file an answer, you must mail the original of same to the Chancery Clerk of Yalobusha County, Mississippi, and a copy thereof to Thomas Womble Jr. at the address listed below before the above listed hearing date.

ISSUED under my hand and the seal of said Court this 30th day of March, 2026.

Donald Gray

201 Blackmur Drive

Yalobusha County Chancery Clerk

Water Valley, MS 38965

BY: Maranda Buford, D.C.

Of Counsel:

Thomas Womble Jr., MSB#106428

BAILEY, WOMBLE & YELTON

Post Office Drawer 1615

Batesville, Mississippi 38606

(662) 563-4508 Telephone

(662) 563-5746 Facsimile

thomas@baileywomble.com